Q1 2021 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for joining today in spite the fact that it is a semi holiday here in Sweden at least. On my side here, I have my dear CEO (sic) [CFO], Jonas Agrup, and we will take you through the results for the first quarter 2021 for Ratos.



So let's move over to Slide 2, where you have an overview over our group and what's happened. Ratos today is a business group of 11 companies in the first quarter. After the acquisition of Vestia, we are actually 12 companies in Q2. But today, we'll focus on the first quarter.



All our companies is headquartered in Sweden, but they are present in more than 30 countries, more than 10,000 employees and a total revenue of SEK 34 billion. Our last 12 months results or EBITDA has increased with 61% in spite of the