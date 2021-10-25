Q3 2021 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you so much. And good morning, and warm welcome to all of you on this earnings call targeting the interim report for Ratos third quarter. My name is Jonas Wistrom, I'm the CEO and President of Ratos. And by my side, I have our CFO, Jonas Agrup, and our new for VP for Sustainability, Josefine Uppling, who joined us and our management team during Q3.



We have actually seen an increasing interest for Ratos and the Ratos share. And I believe some of you are with us for the first time. We will therefore start up with some comments and clarification around Ratos before we head into the results for the third quarter.



So I ask you to move to Slide #2. As of this quarter, Ratos is no longer an investment company, and Jonas Agrup will come back to this in his presentation