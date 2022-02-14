Q4 2021 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Josefine Uppling -



So a warm welcome to all of you to this earnings call targeting the Q4 and the full year of 2021 for Ratos. My name is Josefine Uppling, and I'm the Vice President, Communication and Sustainability at Ratos.



Please, Jonas Wistrom, our CEO and President, you are going to start off, and then we're also going to listen to Jonas Ãgrup, who is the CFO at Ratos. But please start, Jonas Wistrom.



Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you, Josefine, and thank you, everyone, for listening in to this call.



I would like to start to change slide to Slide #2. We're actually happy today, and I'm happy to tell you about not only a great but also an important year for Ratos this morning. I would actually call 2021 as a milestone year for Ratos. As you might know, I joined as CEO in the