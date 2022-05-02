Q1 2022 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Ratos audiocast teleconference Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm please to present Josefine Uppling, please begin your meeting.



Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB(publ)-VP of Communications&Sustainability



Thank you very much, and good morning to all of you and welcome to this call. We will present the earnings for the first quarter in Ratos.



With me today, I have our CEO and President, Jonas Wistrom; our CFO, Jonas Agrup; and myself as Head of the Sustainability and Communication part of Ratos.



So go ahead, Jonas Wistrom.



Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Well, thank you, Josefine, and good morning, everyone for this presentation of our strong first quarter. So let's move to Slide 2. We have a very strong quarter. I cannot avoid to say that the terrible situation with all the suffering going on, not far from us is with us all the time. My job, however, is to