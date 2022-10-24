Q3 2022 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB(publ)-VP of Communications&Sustainability



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation covering the third quarter in Ratos. Jonas Wistrom, your President and CEO; and Jonas Agrup, CFO, will join us shortly to guide us through the results.



I will give you a short update on sustainability in Ratos and in the end of the presentation you will be able to raise questions in our Q&A session. This webcast will also be recorded and is available at ratos.com afterwards. Well, we had a really strong result and we can't wait to get started.



So Jonas Wistrom, please come and join us. I'll hand over to you.



Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you, Josefine. And thank you, everyone, for joining this Monday morning. I will start with the overview over this quarter.



We have a strong quarter, EBITA is up -- adjusted EBITA is up 18%, reported 100%. Our sales grew significantly to 31%, 7%