Q4 2022 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB(publ)-VP of Communications&Sustainability



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation covering the fourth quarter and the full year in Ratos. I am joined by Jonas Wistrom, our President and CEO; and Jonas Agrup, our CFO, here in the studio, and they will guide us through the results shortly. In the end of the presentation, you will be able to raise questions in our Q&A session and this webcast is also being recorded. So you can find it at ratos.com afterwards. Without further ado, I'll hand over to Jonas Wistrom.



Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you, Josefine, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. Let's start off with the first slide showing the year for 2022. We grew our EBITA with 9% and it's encouraging that the Platforms we acquired in 2021 actually showed strong growth -- organic growth during 2022, some 35%. The organic growth was up 8% during the year, and we had a record