Q1 2023 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB(publ)-VP of Communications&Sustainability



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation covering the first quarter of 2023 in Ratos. Jonas Wistrom, our President and CEO; and Jonas Agrup, our CFO, will join us shortly to guide us through the results.



In the end of the presentation, of course, you will be able to raise questions in our Q&A session. And this webcast is also recorded and you will find it at ratos.com afterwards. Well, now we had a good start in the year -- we can't really wait to get started.



I'll hand over to our CEO, Jonas Wistrom.



Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Non-Independent Director



Thank you, Josefine. Thank you all for joining this morning. Ratifying to see that so many -- in spite of the fact that I think -- 29 large-cap companies reporting today. As Josefine said, it was a good start of the year. We had an adjusted EBITDA up 28% to SEK 324 million. The reported EBITDA