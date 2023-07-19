Q2 2023 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB(publ)-VP of Communications&Sustainability



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation covering the second quarter and the first half of 2023 in Ratos. Our President and CEO, Jonas Wistrom; and our CFO, Jonas Agrup, will guide us through the results. In the end of the presentation, of course, you will be able to raise questions in our Q&A session. This webcast also is recorded, and you will find it afterwards at ratos.com.



Now without further ado, I'll hand over to Jonas Wistrom.



Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President, Non-Independent Director & Board Member



Thank you, Josefine, and thank you, everyone, attending this conference with Ratos. I know we are not the only company reporting today in this sunny day in Stockholm. So we're happy you are here.



If we look at the second quarter, I think it's a sunny quarter also for Ratos. Our EBITDA increased with 12%, organically 9%. Cash flow was up 92%, I