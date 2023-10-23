Oct 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Josefine Uppling
Ratos AB - VP Communications & Sustainability
* Jonas WistrÃ¶m
Ratos AB - President, CEO, and Board Member
* Jonas Ãgrup
Ratos AB - CFO and IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Victor Hansen
Nordea Markets AB - Analyst
* Zino Engdalen Ricciuti
Handelsbanken Capital Markets - Analyst
* Henric Hintze
ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst
* Johan SjÃ¶berg
Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
* Georg Attling
Pareto Securities AS - Analyst
=====================
Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB - VP Communications & Sustainability
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation covering the third quarter in 2023 in Ratos. Jonas WistrÃ¶m, our President and CEO; and Jonas Ãgrup, our CFO, will guide us through the results. In the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A
Q3 2023 Ratos AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...