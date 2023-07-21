Jul 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Madalena Garrido - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you all on the lines for your time and availability this morning to join our First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. As usual, we have here our executive team, Rodrigo Costa, our CEO; GonÃ§alo Morais Soares, our CFO and JoÃ£o ConceiÃ§Ã£o, our COO. Rodrigo will start with his opening remarks, and then JoÃ£o and GonÃ§alo will guide you through the main operational and financial highlights. We will then move to a Q&A session on which we will be taking your questions. I will now pass the word to Rodrigo.



Rodrigo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Madalena. Good morning, as you can understand, we have been very busy, and we will keep being very busy for the time being. The energy transition will keep all TSOs and there a lot of pressure for a long, long time. The range of projects, we are actually addressing it's very diverse from new dams, solar, onshore and offshore