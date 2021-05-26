Half Year 2021 Reunert Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Alan Ernest Dickson - Reunert Limited - Group CEO, Segment Head of Electrical Engineering & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Reunert's half year results presentation for the 6-month period ending 31 March 2021. I'm Alan Dickson, the Group Chief Executive of Reunert, and together with Nick Thomson, our CFO, will be presenting these results today.



Due to the restrictions associated with COVID, This is a prerecorded webcast with a live Q&A session immediately after the webcast.



(Operator Instructions)



The 6-month period under review has been a much improved performance relative to the comparative period in the 2020 financial year. It is worth highlighting that the improved performance of the 3 operating segments, which are the profit generators and are the best indicator of Reunert's performance, have delivered an 8% improvement in operating profit, which is pleasing given the fact that the comparative results were not materially negatively impacted by COVID.



This improvement reflects the solid financial performance of the