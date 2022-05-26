Half Year 2022 Reunert Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Alan Ernest Dickson - Reunert Limited - Group CEO, Segment Head of Electrical Engineering & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Reunert's half year results presentation for the 6-month period ending 31st of March 2022. I'm Alan Dickson, the Group Chief Executive of Reunert. And together with Nick Thomson, our Chief Financial Officer, we'll be presenting these results today.



This is a prerecorded webcast with a live question-and-answer session immediately after the webcast. Please submit any questions that you may have, and Nick and I will address them immediately after this webcast.



If we start just by taking an overview of Reunert's first half performance, it reflects that the financial results were largely in line with the guidance that we provided at our November 2021 year-end results presentation and that a good performance was achieved across all 3 of Reunert's segments.



The primary growth engine in the first half was our Applied Electronics segment where a good renewable energy performance and the commencement of sales into our strong