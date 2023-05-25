Half Year 2023 Reunert Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Alan Ernest Dickson - Reunert Limited - Group CEO, Segment Head of Electrical Engineering & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Reunert's half year results presentation for the period ending 31st of March 2023. My name is Alan Dickson. And together with Nick Thomson, our Chief Financial Officer, we will be delivering today's presentation.



We are pleased to report that the first half of 2023 reflected continued growth for the group. An overview of our first half performance reflects a strong improvement in our key financial metrics, progress on our strategic growth initiatives and an increase in shareholder value. The group's key financial metrics reflected a growth in revenue of 21% to ZAR 6,2 billion while the segment operating profit, which we consider to be the best representation of the group's underlying profit generating capability, increased by 39% to ZAR 625 million.



The segment operating profit was driven specifically by strong performances from both the Electrical Engineering and the Applied Electronics segment while the ICT segment