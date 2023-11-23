Full Year 2023 Reunert Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Alan Dickson - Reunert Limited - Group CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Reunert 2023 year end results presentation. I'm Alan Dickson, the Group Chief Executive, and together with Nick Thomson, our Group CFO, will be presenting our results today.



This is a prerecorded webcast with a live Q&A session. Immediately after the webcast, we will be taking your questions. I'll be taking us through the overview and the key highlights of the year before Nick will unpack the financials, and I'll return with the segment and strategy performances and provide some insight into the new financial year. 2023 has been another positive year of progress for both the financial performance and the strategy execution at Reunert.



On the financial front, 2023 delivered a strong segment operating performance, which we continue to consider the best indicator of the true cash and profit generating capability of the Group.



The segment operating profit increased by 28% to ZAR1 462 million and was driven by strong performances in both the Applied Electronics and the Electrical