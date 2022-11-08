Q3 2022 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

William Kadouch-Chassaing - Eurazeo SE - GM of Finance & Strategy and Member of Executive Board



Many thanks, Laura. Good morning to all. Thanks for joining this call. I'm pleased to welcome you all for -- to our Q3 2022 and 9 months trading update.



I will take a few minutes to walk you through the performance and development we recorded in the quarter. In a nutshell, we continue to make progress in our developments and post good growth in spite of an obviously more complex and uncertain economic and geopolitical background. Let me start first with the asset management activity.



We continue to grow our asset management revenues at