Q3 2020 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, all, and welcome to the RHI Magnesita Q3 Trading Update. My name is Adam, and I'll be operating this event. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to CEO, Stefan Borgas, to begin. So Stefan, please go ahead.
Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good morning from Vienna, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to give you the trading update of RHI Magnesita of the third quarter. And there's -- you can really find everything in the RNS that we published this morning. I just want to make 3 -- give you 3 key messages out of it that I think are important to highlight.
First, message around the business. We are now in a calmer business environment than we were for most of the year throughout this corona pandemic. Our business has stabilized, although at a low level, and we have a little bit more visibility now than we had through the summer. Business is not yet at normal levels, but it's better than in the bottom of the lockdown -- last lockdown with a little bit more visibility. This
