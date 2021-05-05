Q1 2021 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, from Vienna. This is a day with a lot of sunlight in Vienna and a lot of hope as societies are opening up in many countries again and vaccines are making people free.



I want to give you 3 main messages, which sum up the first quarter of RHI Magnesita's business in 2021.



First on the business, the business unfolded very much as we have outlined and described in our year-end results call. We're on track towards pretty much all of the objectives that we have set ourselves and then we have discussed with you. The end markets are recovering step by step. The customer demand is not yet at the 2019 level, but it's moving towards this.



So we have no big worries from the demand side at all. If we talk to our customers, this should not be a concern for the remainder of this year. It's strong, and there's not a massive amount of supply chain building yet, inventory building in the supply chain. This is really driven by end market demand.



Our order book as a result is pretty solid. This is