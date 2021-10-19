Q3 2021 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 07:15AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the RHI Magnesita Q3 Trading Update.



My name is Seb, and I'll be the operator for your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the floor over to Stefan Borgas, CEO, to begin. Please go ahead.



Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. And good morning from Vienna. Welcome to the RHI Magnesita Q3 update 2021.



2021 continues to be quite a challenging year and quite a gratifying year, depending on how you look at the situation. For sure, it's remarkable because it's different than anything we've ever seen before.



Let me give you the highlights of the quarter. First message: The profitability environment remained challenging in the third quarter, impacted mostly by the higher costs in many different categories which still take time to pass through, in terms of higher prices, to the value chain partners, to our customers but all of this in an environment of strong demand. So very little changed to the second quarter.



Second message. We