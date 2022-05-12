Q1 2022 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT
Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good morning from this wonderful summerly morning in Vienna. Let me give you the key messages of the first quarter business update of RHI Magnesita. First message, the demand for our products across all regions in the world remains very solid. Second key message, we have been able to maintain the margins that we have restored in the fourth quarter of last year, around at the same levels, although a lot of things have moved since then. Third message, our inventory and our working capital remains high. This is deliberate, and this is a clear business advantage right now. And the fourth message, on the strategy execution, we have made very good progress, and I want to especially point out our progress on the recycling business in Europe.
