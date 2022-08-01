Half Year 2022 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome from Vienna on this beautiful summer morning. For the half year, I want to start with the 3 main takeaways. First, we have delivered a very satisfactory top line and EBITA performance. Second, we are making even better progress on our recycling initiatives than our own ambitious plans. And third, following our investments and the restructuring of the company over the last 4 years, we are now a much stronger, more resilient, and more agile business. We are much better able to deal with the volatility that's there to come. Let's go into the details.



In the first half of 2022, we achieved significant price increases, and we gained market share to restore our historic positions. We were able to do this because we choose