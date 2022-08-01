Aug 01, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the RHI Magnesita Half Year 2022 Results Webcast with: Stefan Borgas, CEO; and Ian Botha, CFO. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand over to Stefan to start the presentation. Stefan, please go ahead.
Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and welcome from Vienna on this beautiful summer morning. For the half year, I want to start with the 3 main takeaways. First, we have delivered a very satisfactory top line and EBITA performance. Second, we are making even better progress on our recycling initiatives than our own ambitious plans. And third, following our investments and the restructuring of the company over the last 4 years, we are now a much stronger, more resilient, and more agile business. We are much better able to deal with the volatility that's there to come. Let's go into the details.
In the first half of 2022, we achieved significant price increases, and we gained market share to restore our historic positions. We were able to do this because we choose
Half Year 2022 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...