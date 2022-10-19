Q3 2022 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Operator



Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, to listen in. Ladies and gentlemen, in our industry, we continue to operate at a very high level of volatility. This has been going on for the last 2 years. In RHI Magnesita, we have focused a lot on increasing the speed of reaction to this volatility, because these externalities we cannot influence, of course.



For the third quarter of this year, there are really 3 key messages. First one on demand. The demand for refractories on a worldwide basis remains quite solid. I'll give you a little bit more granularity in a little bit. The second key message is energy supply in Europe. We have no more risk here of being supplied. There's a cost competitiveness issue with the European plants, but the supply is ensured