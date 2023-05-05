Q1 2023 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 07:15AM GMT

Operator



My name is Bailey and I'll be your moderator for today's call.



I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Stefan Borgas, CEO. Please go ahead.



Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm joined on this call by our CFO, Ian Botha; and our IR team, Chris and Annabel. We're happy to report what happened in the first quarter of this year and then answer all of your questions, of course.



Before we go into the details, let me try to give you the summary, 4 takeaways. First, we have been able to extend the strong pricing and margins that we had established in the fourth quarter of last year into the first quarter of this year. Therefore, we are on track to achieve at least our guidance for 2023. This is the positive news.



Second message, volumes have been lower, markedly lower. We expected this because of the slowdown in many, many of our