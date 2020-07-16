Half Year 2020 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Semi-Annual Report Media and Analyst Conference Call. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Norbert Klapper, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to talk to you about the half year results 2020, although they are not good, which is not a surprise to you. We have announced that already in late May.



I will start with the key messages on Page 2. As I said, we already published in late May that our business has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus. And as a result, we booked in the first half year an order intake of CHF 250.7 million. We booked sales of CHF 254.9 million and an EBIT, due to the low volume, of minus CHF 55 million. Before restructuring charges, the EBIT was at a level of minus CHF 46.9 million.



