Full Year 2020 Rieter Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, on this frosty January morning. I'd like to jump into the presentation right away. The presentation that you all have in front of you. On Page 1, we have summarized the key messages. And the key messages are: number one, our order intake in the fourth quarter, we booked an order intake of CHF 215 million, which is a strong sign of the market recovery and of the success of Rieter in this market.



In total, we came out at CHF 640 million order intake. Well, this is not a surprise. You've seen the numbers, in particular, from the second quarter and the third quarter. But what is quite positive is the increase that we saw in the fourth quarter, 215x 4 is not what we need to make a ton of money, but