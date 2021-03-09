Full Year 2020 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I sincerely hope that you, your families and your teams are doing well.



Before I guide you through the key messages, I'd like to highlight what is new compared to our January 27 sales and orders update. There are 3 major topics I would like to mention. Number one, the market recovery continues. And this is why we -- today, we communicate that we expect an order intake in half year 1 this year, which will exceed what we had in half year 2 2020. The second big topic is we expect an operating profit in 2021. And the third topic that we will like to -- that we will talk about today is we are ready