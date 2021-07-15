Half Year 2021 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for being with us today for the presentation of the half year results 2021.



I jump right into the presentation to Page 2, the key messages, which you saw in our press release already. Order intake of CHF 975 million, as announced earlier. Sales, we booked CHF 400 million in the first half year. The EBIT was at a level of CHF 9 million and the net profit at a level of CHF 5.3 million. We will give you an update on strategy implementation and crisis management today and, obviously, also an outlook.



Let's move on to Page #3, where we have the order intake by business