Q3 2021 Rieter Holding AG Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks a lot for being with us this morning. I will guide you through the presentation now. It's a short presentation. We have a trading update today, followed by the Q&A session, as usual.



On Page 2, we have summarized the key messages for today. In the third quarter, Rieter generated an order intake of almost CHF 700 million. This brings us to an order intake after 9 months of close to CHF 1.7 billion. We will also give you a quick update on the acquisition of the 3 Saurer businesses and a quick update also on the credit lines we renewed.