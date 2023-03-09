Full Year 2022 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the press release with 2023 conference call and live webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Norbert Klapper, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Norbert Klapper - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies. Good morning, gentlemen. Welcome back. It's been a while. Welcome back. We thank you very much for being with us this morning at our media investor and investor conference. And we will address 3 chapters today, which you find on our introduction slide here. The key messages related to 2022 will be covered by me. The financial results will be presented by Kurt Ledermann, our CFO; and the outlook will be shared with you by Thomas Oetterli, who will succeed me as the CEO of Rieter as of March 13, Monday next week.



Page 3 shows the key messages, which are already known to you to a large