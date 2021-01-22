Q3 2021 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 22, 2021 / 02:25PM GMT

Jan 22, 2021 / 02:25PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Anshuman Thakur

* B. Srinivasan

* Dinesh Thapar

Reliance Retail Limited - CFO

* Kiran Thomas

* Sanjay Roy

* Srikanth Venkatachari

Reliance Industries Limited - Joint CFO



B. Srinivasan -



Good evening, and thank you for your patience. Sorry to keep you waiting. Welcome to the presentation on Reliance's financial and operational performance for the third quarter financial year 2021. Mr. Srikanth will start with the consolidated financial performance; and followed by Kiran Thomas and Anshuman Thakur, who will take you through the Jio performance for the quarter. Dinesh Thapar will take on today to talk about the Retail segment, and Sanjay Roy will talk about the E&P segment. Then Mr. Srikanth will come back and talk about both the O2C segment as well as (inaudible). Over to you, Srikanth.



Srikanth Venkatachari - Reliance Industries Limited - Joint CFO