Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anshuman Thakur
* B. Srinivasan
* Dinesh Thapar
Reliance Retail Limited - CFO
* Sanjay Roy
* Srikanth Venkatachari
Reliance Industries Limited - Joint CFO
=====================
B. Srinivasan -
Good evening, and thank you for patiently waiting. Thank you for taking the time on a Friday evening to be with us. Welcome to the Q4 and FY 2021 results presentation.
Me and my colleagues -- my name is Srini and my colleague, Srikanth, Anshuman, Dinesh and Sanjay will walk you through both the company and our business segment's performance.
I -- first of all, I just wanted to ensure and wish that everybody is staying safe and keeping well. Please continue to stay safe. Please continue to follow all of the guidelines that are issued by the government authorities on COVID.
Please use mask; please maintain social distancing and please sanitize as often as possible. So I just wanted to spend the
Q4 2021 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
