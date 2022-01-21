Q3 2022 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2022 / NTS GMT

B. Srinivasan - Reliance Industries Limited - President



Good evening, and welcome to the third quarter financial year 2022 financial -- the results presentation of Reliance Industries. I hope everyone is staying safe. As always, we have a panel of our leaders who would be walking through the highlights of our performance during the third quarter.



First off, it will be Mr. Srikanth, who would give you a consolidated view of our performance for the quarter; followed by Kiran Thomas and Anshuman Thakur, who would walk you through the digital services part of our performance; followed by [Gaurav Jain for retail; Sanjay Roy for E&P; and then Srikanth will come back and talk about O2C and all of our other consolidated plans and summarize it as well. Over to you, Srikanth.



Srikanth Venkatachari - Reliance Industries Limited - Joint CFO



Yes. Thanks, Srini, and good evening to all of you. So this is the consolidated set of slides and let me start off with the key messages starting with performance, where we had recorded quarterly EBITDA across all our 4