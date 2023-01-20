Q3 2023 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to the Third Quarter Financial Year 2023 Results Presentation of Reliance Industries Limited.



As always, we will start with Srikanth Venkatachari, who will give you an overview of the financial performance for this quarter. Over to you, Srikanth.



Srikanth Venkatachari - Reliance Industries Limited - Joint CFO



Thanks, again, and good evening, friends. Starting with the highlights.



So consolidated EBITDA was INR 38,460 crores, which is 13.5% higher, and it was on the back of consumer business strength and upstream. O2C earnings improved with middle distillate cracks. There has been, of course, as you know, margin pressure on the downstream chemicals, which we will talk in during the presentation of the business.



Overall, retail EBITDA was very strong on the back of store expansion, footfalls were good and also the growth in digital businesses. On the digital side, we are seeing strong traction in subscriber growth as well as data traffic. And as far as 5G coverage is concerned, we have now been -- expanded to 100