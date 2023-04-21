Q4 2023 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

B. Srinivasan - Reliance Industries Limited - President & Chief of Staff



Thank you, all this for your waiting patiently for the fourth quarter financial year 2023 presentation. We have Srikanth. We have Kiran Thomas. We have Dinesh Taluja and Sanjay Roy to take you through the performance of each of our business segments. Over to you, Srikanth.



Srikanth Venkatachari - Reliance Industries Limited - Joint CFO



Good evening friends, and -- this is Srikanth starting off with the consolidated financial highlights. So starting with FY '23, it's been a record performance, led by rebound in O2C and as well as continuing growth in consumer businesses. Our EBITDA at INR 1,55,000 crores was ahead by 23% on a year-on-year basis. Net profit is at INR 74,100 crores was 14% on a pre-exceptinal basis and up 9.2% if you can consolidate the exceptional gain in FY '22. It was actually the highest ever O2C earnings if we were to look at it on a pre-SAED basis, given tight fuel markets, which are in some sense offset by weak downstream chemicals. Overall consumer businesses posted