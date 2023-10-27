Oct 27, 2023 / 03:36PM GMT
Presentation
Oct 27, 2023 / 03:36PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anshuman Thakur
Jio Financial Services Limited - Non-Executive Director
* B. Srinivasan
Reliance Industries Limited - Chief of Staff
* Dinesh Taluja
* Kiran Mathew Thomas
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited - Non-Executive Director
* Sanjay Barman Roy
Reliance Industries Limited - SVP of E&P
* Srikanth Venkatachari
Reliance Industries Limited - CFO
=====================
B. Srinivasan - Reliance Industries Limited - Chief of Staff
Today, we will actually provide you the highlights of our second quarter financial year 2024 presentation. First off, it will be Srikanth who would talk about the consolidated numbers, that's followed by Kiran and Anshuman who will walk through the Jio performance. And then, Dinesh will walk you through retail, then Sanjay Roy for E&P and then Srikanth back again for O2C and the summary.
Over to you, Srikanth.
Q2 2024 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 03:36PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...