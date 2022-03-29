Full Year 2021 Digitalbox PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Marcus Rich - Digitalbox plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Digitalbox 2021 annual report presentation. I am Marcus Rich, the Non-Executive Chairman of this fast-growing business. I will be joined by James Carter, CEO; Jim Douglas, COO; and David Joseph, CFO, who will take you through the 2021 results in detail.



What first attracted me to Digitalbox was threefold: the quality of the