Half Year 2023 Digitalbox PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

* James Carter

Digitalbox plc - CEO

* David Joseph

Digitalbox plc - CFO

* Jim Douglas

Digitalbox plc - COO



James Carter - Digitalbox plc - CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the Digitalbox interim results 2023. We're glad you're able to join us. My name is James Carter, as just introduced, CEO of Digitalbox, and I'm joined by Jim Douglas, our COO; and David Joseph, our CFO.



Just a little bit about the Board. It brings together significant experience to the business through success delivered within major institutions across the media market and beyond. Companies like EMAP, Future PLC, Unilever, and Reach, all included within the