Full Year 2022 RM PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Cook - RM plc - CEO



Hello and good morning, and welcome to RM's full year results for 2022. My name is Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined on this webcast by Emmanuel Walter, our Chief Financial Officer. I'm very pleased to have recently joined RM in January 2023 at a really important point for the group. The attraction of the role was clear to me with the businesses in a socially important and resilient sector with strong market positions.



The market conditions have remained constant year on year and enabled our business to be programmed for growth. And this is coupled with our RM's deep and rich heritage in the education sector. In fact, we will celebrate 50 years of trading in this year '23. As we report on the '22 results today, we will describe the business challenges created by the delays in IT implementation and the actions we have taken to recover, stabilize the business, and mitigate against the IT architecture approach taken in the past.



The agenda for today is split into three segments. Firstly, I will outline the highlights of 2022. Emmanuel will then talk