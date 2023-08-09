Half Year 2023 RM PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Cook - RM plc - CEO



Hello, and welcome to RM's half year results for 2023. My name is Mark Cook, Chief Executive, and I'm joined on this webcast by Emmanuel Walter, our interim CFO. I am pleased to get the opportunity to share with you our transformation program as part of our half year results. It's only been 80 days since I updated you on the 2022 results, but we've made good progress which I will update you on.



The agenda for today is split into four segments. I will give you an overview of Half 1 2023, the stabilization phase, and an overview of the transformation program. Emmanuel will then give a financial overview of the Half 1 in more detail. I will follow with an update on strategy and operations. I will then conclude with the summary before we open up the conference call and webcast for any questions.



We embarked on our ambitious transformation program which commenced in the first half, and we expect to start positively impacting financial performance in FY24. This is not a big disruption transformation with large exceptional capital costs, but rather a multiyear