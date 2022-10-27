Q3 2022 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / NTS GMT

Mathias Hallmann - R. STAHL AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to our Q3 2022 Analyst and Investors Conference Call. I do have the pleasure to report a very strong quarter. We can report improved sales over all regions increasing to a level of EUR 74 million, which is an increase of 18.8%. Order intake was again even stronger. We ended at EUR 80.1 million, this is an increase to the last year of 26.7%.



And our EBITDA pre almost doubled to a level of EUR 9.7 million and an EBITDA pre margin of 13.1%. Net profit came out with EUR 5.2 million, mainly driven by higher sales volumes and very much improved financial results. And for those who follow us for a longer period of time, this is actually the strongest quarter since 2014 we can report for the company.



Earnings per share came up -- came out at a level of EUR 0.80 per share. The outlook we will discuss later, we virtually or we mainly confirm the only change we foresee in our outlook is a slightly lower free cash flow reasons for that we will discuss during the call.

