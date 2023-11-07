Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome also from my side, and thank you for joining today's conference call. Our prepared slides are available under the Investor Relations section of our website, www.r-stahl.com. Shortly after we will have finished this call, a replay of the entire conference will be provided for download at the same place. Please be aware of our disclaimer statement, which you will find at the beginning of the slide deck.
And now, I pass on to Dr. Mathias Hallmann, our group CEO, who will walk you through our presentation.
Mathias Hallmann - R. Stahl AG - Chairman, CEO, and COO
Yeah. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Warm welcome to our Q3-2023 analyst and investors conference call. I start with the summary.
What we saw in Q3 is actually a very nice profitability but let me start with the order intake. It improved 2.5% to a level of EUR82.1 million in comparison to last year, mainly driven by high demand from the Americas. Sales showed a very
Q3 2023 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...