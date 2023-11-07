Q3 2023 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome also from my side, and thank you for joining today's conference call. Our prepared slides are available under the Investor Relations section of our website, www.r-stahl.com. Shortly after we will have finished this call, a replay of the entire conference will be provided for download at the same place. Please be aware of our disclaimer statement, which you will find at the beginning of the slide deck.



And now, I pass on to Dr. Mathias Hallmann, our group CEO, who will walk you through our presentation.



Mathias Hallmann - R. Stahl AG - Chairman, CEO, and COO



Yeah. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Warm welcome to our Q3-2023 analyst and investors conference call. I start with the summary.



What we saw in Q3 is actually a very nice profitability but let me start with the order intake. It improved 2.5% to a level of EUR82.1 million in comparison to last year, mainly driven by high demand from the Americas. Sales showed a very