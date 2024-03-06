Mar 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Gordon Sanghera

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - CEO

* Nick Keher

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Veronika Dubajova

Citigroup Inc. - Analyst

* Charles Weston

RBC Capital Markets - Analyst

* Paul Cuddon

Numis Securities - Analyst

* Odysseas Manesiotis

Berenberg - Analyst

* James Gordon

JPMorgan - Analyst

* James Orsborne

Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst

* Shubhangi Gupta

HSBC - Analyst



Gordon Sanghera - Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our 2023 full-year results. I'm Gordon Sanghera, Chief Executive at Oxford Nanopore. And today, I'm joined by our new CFO, Nick Keher.



Today, we will talk about some of