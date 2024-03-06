Mar 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gordon Sanghera
Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - CEO
* Nick Keher
Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Veronika Dubajova
Citigroup Inc. - Analyst
* Charles Weston
RBC Capital Markets - Analyst
* Paul Cuddon
Numis Securities - Analyst
* Odysseas Manesiotis
Berenberg - Analyst
* James Gordon
JPMorgan - Analyst
* James Orsborne
Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst
* Shubhangi Gupta
HSBC - Analyst
=====================
Gordon Sanghera - Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to our 2023 full-year results. I'm Gordon Sanghera, Chief Executive at Oxford Nanopore. And today, I'm joined by our new CFO, Nick Keher.
Today, we will talk about some of
Full Year 2023 Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...