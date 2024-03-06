Full Year 2023 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Jonas Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of CLS Holdings plc full-year results 2023. I am Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive. And I'm here with Andrew Kirkman, our CFO.



To comment up front on the future need for office space, it is very encouraging that more and more companies are calling for their employees to return to the office. And we've seen a clear trend of companies thinking strategically about return to the office as a value driver for their businesses.



Today, we will present to you with the full-year results and give you an update on our priorities and on the portfolio. But let me first start with an overview of the year.



We had a good year on the operational side in all our three countries. We had strong leasing momentum, especially in the second half of the year and signed 89% more leasing transactions by value than in 2022. We also saw very healthy rental growth, with the new leases 6.9% above ERV. Our net rental income was up 4.8% to GBP113 million, and our underlying