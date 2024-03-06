Full Year 2023 Elia Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Marleen Vanhecke - Elia Group SA - Head of Group Communication & Reputation



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this livestreamed event, which we are filming from our Brussels studio. Over the course of the next hour or so, we will cover the full-year results of Elia Group. For this, the Group's Interim CEO and CFO, have joined us, Catherine Vandenborre and Marco Nix. Welcome.



What's on the agenda? We will first look back at our most important achievements from 2023. Our activities in Belgium and Germany are clearly accelerating. We will provide you with an update regarding our most important projects. And of course, we will also revisit our first acquisition in the United States. So we have many topics lined up for an interesting discussion with Catherine Vandenborre. Marco Nix will then take us through the results of 2023 and the outlook for the rest of the year.



First, let's take a look at the least interesting but nevertheless important slide of this presentation, the disclaimer. Before we can continue, you must take note of the information which is on screen now