Full Year 2023 AIB Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

J. Colin Hunt - AIB Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to AIB Group's annual results presentation. This morning, I will outline some of our key highlights from 2023 and the strategic cycle which is recently concluded. Our CFO, Donal Galvin, will bring us through the 2023 outturn and then we'll spend some time outlining our priorities, ambitions and targets for our next cycle to the end of 2026, before we open to the floor for questions.



2023 was the most successful year in the history of AIB. The results we're reporting this morning reflect not only a supportive economic backdrop and a normalized monetary policy environment, but are also underpinned by the consequences of deliberate management actions taken in recent years to transform and strengthen our business in the interests of all our stakeholders.



Over the past few years, through ambition, determination and delivery, we reshaped our business. We expanded our range of products and services. We integrated new enterprises and portfolios. We opened a record number of new accounts. We dealt conclusively