Full Year 2023 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Joe Hudson - Ibstock PLC - Chief Executive Officer



(video playing) Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 full year results presentation from Ibstock PLC. I hope you enjoyed that little video, which I think embraces the heritage of our brand and our diverse offer to the market. To those of you joining us in person today, I'd like to welcome you. And for those of you dialing in, welcome and thank you for joining us. With me today as normal is our CFO, Chris McLeish.



So turning first to the agenda. After my initial overview, Chris will walk us through the financials and cover divisional performance, after which I'll provide a market update and talk about the progress we've made, both operationally and strategically as a business over the last 12 months. Having covered the outlook, Chris and I will be very happy to answer your questions.



So turning first to the overview, I'm pleased to report a resilient performance for the year in what have been challenging market conditions. Delivering a performance in line with the expectations set at the beginning of the year really underlines the