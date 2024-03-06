Full Year 2023 Blackbird PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blackbird PLC full-year results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) And before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll. And as usual, if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful. And I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Ian McDonough. Ian, good morning, sir.



Ian McDonough - Blackbird PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, Jake, thank you very much and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Blackbird's 2023 full-year results. I'm here presenting today with my colleagues, Stephen Streater, our R&D Director; Steve White, our COO and CFO; and Sumit Rai, our Chief Product Officer.



Right, on with the show. So just a quick reminder about who we are and what we do. We are Blackbird PLC. We are an AIM listed business that is in the media tech space. And our core product Blackbird is also the professional editing