Full Year 2023 Symrise AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Tobias Erfurth - Symrise AG - Head of Investor Relation



Thank you very much, Moritz, and welcome to everybody in the call or in the live stream to our Presentation of the Results of 2023. How nice to have you in the meeting. We published all related documents on our web page this morning in the section Financial Results, where you probably entered the live stream to this meeting.



With me today are Heinz-Jurgen Bertram, our CEO, Olaf Klinger, our CFO; and Jean-Yves Parisot, our President for Taste, Nutrition & Health and incoming CEO. After the review of 2023 numbers and the outlook for 2024, we will open the lines for your questions.



With this, I hand over to Heinz-Jurgen Bertram. Please go ahead.



Heinz-Jurgen Bertram - Symrise AG - CEO, Chairman of Executive Board & Labour Director



Thank you, Tobias. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome also from my side. I am delighted that so many of you have taken the time to join our call today. As usual, I will highlight the results of 2023. Olaf will provide a deep