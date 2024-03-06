Q4 2023 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Miguel Nuno Santos Almedia - NOS SGPS SA - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. I would like to start by highlighting three fundamental messages that will guide our presentation today. Firstly, NOS continues to be a pool of profitable growth, cash generation and strong returns. Our strategic choices and investments either in 5G and FttH are key drivers for our commercial, operational and financial resilience. And finally, we continue to focus our capital allocation on ensuring competitive advantage, balance sheet quality and solid shareholder return.



And within that, let's jump into some of the figures for the full year.



Yes, in terms of the results on page 4, I think these numbers reflect the messages I have just conveyed, and I would like to highlight some of them. Firstly, in terms of consolidated revenue growth. We had 5% for the full year '23 and 4.2% for the fourth quarter, driven primarily by the strength of our telco operation. In terms of consolidated EBITDA after leases growth, we had 10.1% for the fiscal year and for the