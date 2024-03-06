Q4 2023 JD.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Sean Shibiao Zhang - JD.com, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good day, everyone, welcome to JD.com Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. For today's call, CEO of JD.com, Ms. Sandy Xu will share her opening remarks; and our CFO, Mr. Ian Shan, will discuss the financial results. Then we'll turn the call to questions from analysts.



Before turning the call over to Sandy, let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Please be reminded that during this call, our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's view as of today only and will include forward-looking statements, and please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on the IR