Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Genius Sports' fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Genius Sports. You may begin your call.
Brandon Bukstel - Genius Sports Ltd - IR Contact Officer
Thank you, and good morning.
Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. We see no responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023.
During the call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP
Q4 2023 Genius Sports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...